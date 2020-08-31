Chadwick Boseman, ABC dedicates a special to the Black Panther hero: “A tribute to the king”

Share it:

After the Black Panther director’s tribute, the whole of Marvel decided to remember Chadwick Boseman with one special dedicated to the superhero of Wakanda.

“Tonight, ABC will celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s legacy with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, followed by the ABC special ‘Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute to a King’“, announced the manufacturer of cinecomics.

Apparently it will be an introduction to the stand alone film in which we could admire the exploits of T’Challa and during the film there will be a way to also deepen the actor’s vision, which has become a real symbol for the African-American community. The in-depth analysis will be broadcast on ABC, an American television station linked to Disney, so it is likely to arrive soon on Disney + in all countries where the platform is available.

After all, news of Boseman’s disappearance went around the world. With the role of Black Panther he had managed to create a movement that it promoted ethnic equality and social redemption, and certainly the memory of Marvel will not fail to highlight the importance that the actor had in this area.

