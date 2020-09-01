Chadwick Boseman, a statue in his city: fans sign the petition

Share it:

At the news of the death of Chadwick Boseman, fans from all over the world have expressed their sincere condolences to the actor’s family, as the entire Hollywood community has gripped in pain of this great and unexpected loss. Now, there are those who would like to dedicate a statue to Boseman in his hometown.

In fact, an online petition has appeared that aims to remove a Confederate statue to put it in its place a new monument dedicated to Boseman. Thousands of signatures have already been obtained from this petition. We are talking about the city of Anderson, South Carolina, and the petition was launched by DeAndre Weaver, a former student of Anderson University who proposed the removal of a Confederate monument that has existed in the area since 1902; recently, the debate to remove this statue has intensified, especially following the Black Lives Mater movement, but at the moment the statue remains in place, as South Carolina has a law that prohibits the removal of any Confederate monument.

By removing the Confederate statue in favor of one dedicated to Boseman, not only would the city of Anderson honor the memory of the local actor and idol but it would also favor the tourist influx of the city. It is in fact undeniable that Boseman’s popularity has increased the notoriety of the town, with fans who would now mark this stage as a pilgrimage destination.

For other insights, we remind you that at the moment Marvel fans are opposed to a recast of the Black Panther character, while they would be more in favor of a handover. In short, for most Marvel fans it would be better to focus on Shuri rather than on a new T’Challa: do you agree or would you prefer another solution? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you will find Marvel’s touching tribute to the Black Panther actor.