Chad Stahelski reflects on sequence shots: “Yes to Children of Men, up to 1917”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a recent interview with Comicbook Chad Stahelski, former stunt man and acclaimed director of the saga of John Wick, was able to reflect on the role that sequence shots are taking on in action cinema.

Between the examples he cited are there 1917 by Sam Mendes e The Children of Men by Alfonso Cuarón, two films that represent two different approaches to the famous one-take technique: the first, in fact, is the result of several shots linked together by editing in post-production, therefore it is the illusion of a sequence shot; the second is known for some very long and authentic sequence shots, which have always belonged to the style of the award-winning Mexican director.

“I have two answers for this topic“Stahelsk said,”the first as a simple spectator and the second as a director. As a normal person, as a spectator sitting in the audience in the hall, I admit that the sequence shot is always very impressive. As a director, however, it’s about making a choice. Personally, I love the sleight of hand seen in Children of Men: it’s my favorite example, I love the way Clive Owen walks out of that bar at the beginning of the movie and then explodes all of a sudden, or later when he’s there. is the chase with motorcycles. I think technically it’s something amazing.“

On the other hand, the director admitted he disliked the digital makeup used by 1917: “It depends on your opinion. If you think the one-shot helps tell the story, then I agree. But if that’s all you have and you just say, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this whole movie in one take,’ it really doesn’t make any sense to me because, come on let’s be honest, it’s not a single take. There are thousands of shots. A take is when the camera moves forward and doesn’t stop until you’re done. With the digital editing provided by today’s technologies you can do it all in one take without much effort. I respect the work behind it. Some works. Some don’t.“

Which side are you on? Tell us in the comment section. For more information, we refer you to the review of 1917 and to the Everycult of The Children of Men.