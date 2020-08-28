Chace Crawford believed that one of his scenes would be censored

Share it:

As you could read in our review of the first 3 episodes of The Boys, the series produced by Amazon Prime Video is preparing for a debut in style. In the meantime we recommend this interesting interview to Chace Crawford.

The performer of the superhero The Deep responded to ComicBook.com questions, specifically on a scene from the show’s first season, where we witnessed The Deep’s futile efforts to save a dolphin: “No I didn’t think it would become such a famous scene, I was afraid they would cut it. To be honest, I also thought she wouldn’t like it. I don’t know where but they managed to find this mechanical dolphin in Los Angeles, they sent it to us and two people had to command it, with levers and all. When I heard the crew laughing, I realized that maybe it could work“.

That wasn’t the only time the animals led by The Deep had to face the group led by Billy Butcher, as you can see in this The Boys season 2 trailer, starring a whale. We remind you that the next three unpublished episodes will be available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog starting from next September 4th, while the rest will be published weekly until October 9, when the season finale will air.