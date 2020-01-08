TV Shows

Chabelo could return to television this year 2020

January 8, 2020
Edie Perez
At the beginning of this year 2020, Xavier López better known as "Chabelo", surprised on social networks by sharing an image that left doubting his fans; because according to them he is signaling his possible return to television.

In his official Instagram account, "The friend of all children", he showed his possible return by sharing an image with the message: "Happy New Year 2020! It will be full of surprises …".

Along with the curious publication where the well-known cartoon that exists of the driver appears a little, he added: "Congratulations to my friends! Happy 2020!"

The followers of the driver quickly made themselves present in the comments section and assured that they were very happy for the possible return of the actor.

It should be remembered that April Fool's Day transcended the news that Chabelo would return to the small screen, but all this was a bad joke by some media.

In addition, his official Instagram account, where he has more than 3,600 followers, has been inactive since June 2019, since since he created it, only one image of one of the films he made during his youth has been shared.

Xavier López "Chabelo" was a driver for 50 years of the Sunday program "En Familia con Chabelo" and is recognized precisely by that character who is loved by thousands of families around the world.

