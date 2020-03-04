Cesare Cremonini, the video of Young Stupid is the declaration of love DEF to his girlfriend Martina Maggiore

Share it:

For Cesare Cremonini 2020 is a year to celebrate with fireworks and with a "Stupid young man"very special. After the pickup comes out Cremonini 2C2C The Best Of, which contains number n tending to + infinity of its past successes, the 28th of February was released single that the singer has dedicated to girlfriend Martina Maggiore, because she was his inspiration. On the launch pad there is also the video who sees her as protagonist, but we get to this because our Cesarone is telling the backstage of the production on his Instagram bulletin board and it's all a riot of cuory.

Young Stupid by Cesare Cremonini, the lyrics of the song for the girlfriend

Let's start, then, from the general info: the title of the new song, which comes later On the telephoneit is Stupid young man and already at the press conference in November 2019, the one where he presented the disc, he talked about how the text played on the generational gap between the two. In fact it says thus:

I'm already afraid of losing,

if I fall in love with you …

… that you are younger!

… come on, turn off that cell phone! …

… but like "who is Mick Jagger .."

… come on I don't feel like it, I'm tired! …

And perhaps for this reason it was practically impossible not to fall in love with her:



Electronic reports

The beat in the heart of the ether

And go see it is simple

Fall in love with you

That you are younger

Cesare Cremonini, then, on the occasion of the release of the single, wanted to get more specific and said that it was written "for a wonderful girl, but also a small sentimental comedy about love: 23 years she, 39 me ".

And then he continued in his analysis, because Cesarone, we had also guessed from his music, is one who with words knows how to do it and therefore, if he can, he does not spare himself and even makes you quotations in Latin. So, to tell you that he is a man of other times, in his best (romantic) sense:

"The message of this song, which could be a film, overturns stereotypes and explains that as always love is capable of making acceptable and positive everything that in the world may seem at first sight wrong or criticizable. Stupid young man it could only be born today, in the midst of an era of unprecedented transformations, in which digitization is creating a new cultural universe. Yet, incredibly, love does not take these distinctions into account and wins over everything. The text is a tribute and an amused look at the differences that emerge when two people of different generations meet as opposites but in the end they cannot do without each other. Today it is a "Stupid Young" to teach us that with age we learn many things, who Mick Jagger and Elton John are for example, but sometimes we simply forget happiness on the street, which is also made of disorder, lightness and spontaneity. In these times when the words of the songs become important again, before giving them weight it is good to remember their meaning: "stupid" in my love vocabulary almost always takes on its original meaning: stupēre, stupìre ".

Cesare Cremonini is fond of love and in fact, always at the press conference, he said, even if he did not give many details about his romantic relationship, as for him it is a fundamental element, even if only to decipher reality:

Young Stupid by Cesare Cremonini, the video of the song

Perhaps for this reason too, given that, after the release of the single on February 28, the video by Stupid young man, Cesare Cremonini he thought of joining all the pieces that inspired him for the production of this: his vision of love, his story, which is sometimes told in the text, and the protagonist of his thoughts, aka his Martina Maggiore girl.

On Instagram the singer is telling the backstage of the video by Stupid young man, which took 4 days of filming and had fun with those around her. So far, apart from a few photos together on the Vespa and in the Bolognese hills, he had kept his story hidden for the sake of privacy. Now instead we play (happily) with cards face up. Taaacito!

Why not miss the right fun, you also play with Cesare Cremonini who makes the green lizard in his bright green suit …

… and with Martina Maggiore which, instead, makes Jane Birkin, in a world made of Paul and John. Just like the song says Stupid young man (♪In a world of John and Paul I feel like Jane Birkin♫).

At this point, teased in curiosity, we can't wait to see the video of Young Stupid when work is done.

Martina Maggiore, who is Cesare Cremonini's girlfriend, if you were wondering

One of the first times we spotted Martina Maggiore was in a photo at the wedding of his friend Uccio, in which the couple participated together. She was dressed in red and also Valentino Rossi's fiancée, Francesca Sofia Novello, who participated in Sanremo. Before then Cesare Cremonini had mentioned her in some tweets, which however did not go into specifics, but made it clear that the singer had someone next to him.

From that moment, although with much discretion, things have practically been made official, thanks to Instagram. Of Martina Maggiore, also because of the very strict privacy that the two care about, very little is known: she is 23 years old, she is a student and, to paraphrase Cesare Cremonini, she does not really know who Mick Jagger is.

