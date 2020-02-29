Entertainment

         César 2020 Awards: Roman Polanski's scandalous victory clouded the great night of French cinema

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

This 2020 the ceremony of delivery of the César Awards He has arrived with controversy under his arm. The big date of French cinema was convulsed due to the twelve nominations harvested by 'The officer and the spy', directed by a Roman Polanski who continues under the spotlight of much of public opinion for the different accusations of rape and sexual abuse received since 1977.

As expected, the night was more uncomfortable than usual, starting with the exteriors of the Pleyel Hall – where the gala was held – and the different Parisian streets where different feminist groups and organizations demonstrated against the director and the French Academy.


The 11 best Roman Polanski movies

If the atmosphere was especially warm outside, the ceremony, presented by Florence Foresti, and to which Polanski decided not to go to protect his team and family and for the perception that the night promised "look more like a symposium than a celebration of cinema", I wasn't going to be stress free.

From the first comment of Foresti at the beginning of the event, in which he suggested that they would have "twelve problems" —One by nomination—, the poisoned darts and the implicit and explicit mentions to Roman Polanski were the order of the day. However, the most awkward moment came from the victory of 'The officer and the spy' in the category of best direction.

When Roman Polanski was named as the best director of the year, actress Adèle Haenel, star of 'Portrait of a woman on fire' decided to get up and leave the room visibly annoying next to the Céline Sciamma shouting "Long live pedophilia!". It should be noted that, last November 2019, Haenel, 30, denounced director Christophe Ruggia for sexual harassment; facts that allegedly occurred when she was between 12 and 15 years old.

The true protagonists of the César 2020

Director Ladj Ly Receives Cesar For Best Movie For Les Miserables

Beyond a scandal that continues to make the separation between work and author necessary, the really important thing in an awards ceremony are the winners. In this edition of the César 'Los miserables' he won the prize for the best film and the 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho they defeated Pedro Almodóvar again and 'Pain and glory' in the category of best foreign film.

In the interpretation categories, Anais Demoustier prevailed as best actress for her work in 'Alice's advice', while Roschdy Zem won the best actor award for 'Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une lumière) '. The best scripts of the year were those of 'La Belle Epoque' of Nicolas Bedos —original— and 'The officer and the spy' "Fitted," written by Roman Polanski and Robert Harris.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.