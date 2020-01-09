Technology

CES 2020: Dell G5 15 Special Edition and Alienware Second Screen

January 9, 2020
Ryan Sanders
Dell, American company in the framework of the main electronics fair worldwide, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which takes place from January 7 to 10 in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, presented a new laptop, an app and a gaming monitor within the Alienware line.

Dell G5 15 Special Edition

  • Laptops with processors AMD Ryzen third generation mobile
  • More than 8 cores and 16 threads
  • Stylish and modern fighter plane style design
  • Dedicated features for video games like “Game-shift”
  • Alienware Command Center
  • Nahimic 3D Audio

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor

  • 240hz refresh rate
  • 1 ms response time

Alienware Second Screen

  • No more Alt + Tab to access the Command center when do you play
  • Use your smartphone to see the status of your CPU, GPU and Ram while playing

Definitely with this linear, Dell will seek to bring the high performance gaming technologies offered AMD to players who want to find a team at competitive prices. However, the experience of using the Command center through our smartphones and will give us the possibility to access high frames per second with its game monitor.

