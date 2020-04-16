Entertainment

Cells at Work: fan reporting, Season 2 has a release date

April 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Cells At Work! Code Black, the second season of the anime, will arrive on the small screen in early January 2021. David Productions, the renowned animation studio mainly known for having created JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, will take care of its realization.

The news was reported by Twitter user AIR_News01, who found the announcement on the Amazon Japan web page. Cells At Work! debuted in 2015 with the first volume of the paper work, which – subsequently – was transposed into an animated series of 13 episodes.

On July 7th 2018, the Cells at Work anime arrived in Italy in a subtitled version on the Yamato Animation video platform. To get a general idea of ​​the plot of the anime, we leave you the official synopsis below:

"In an adult human body there are at least one hundred thousand billion cells including red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and countless others, which coexist with each other in perfect harmony. The story tells the adventures of some of these cells, which in anthropomorphic form they do their best to keep the body that hosts them in perfect health, ensuring their needs and protecting them from disease ".

READ:  Netflix's "Ozark" Season 3: Lead Star "Jason Bateman" Unravels The Exclusive Details

As for the manga, however, it is written by Akane Shimizu and was serialized in Japan in the monthly magazine Monthly Shonen Sirius edited by Kodansha. In our country the work was purchased by Star Comics, which so far is in line with the Japanese releases having published five volumes out of five.

Meanwhile, the first posters of the Cells at Work theater show have arrived. On our pages, you can also consult the review of the first season of Cells at Work.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.