Cells at Work !: Code Black, the trailer shows the consequences of an unhealthy lifestyle

April 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In recent days, fans have discovered the release date of Cells at Work! 2, today a short teaser video about the spin-off show was shared, entitled Code Black, entrusted to a different animation studio.

Find the video at the bottom of the news, shared by the Twitter account of the series, which shows us the meaning of the Code Black tagline: unlike the original in fact, this season will be set within a body more elderly and with various health problemsthus making it more difficult for the cells in the work to take care of their host. Liden Films, a recent animation studio responsible for shows such as "The Heroic Legend of Arslan" is "Juliet in boarding school", the direction will be entrusted to Hideyo Yamamoto, while the character design will be by Eiji Abiko and the music by Yugo Kanno.

The release date has been set for next January 2021, simultaneously with the second season of Cells at Work !, which David Animators are working on, if you are looking for more information on the series inspired by the manga of the same name by Akane Shimizu, we recommend the latest trailer of Cell at Work! 2. If instead you are curious to see an episode of the anime, the first season is available for free in the Yamato Video YouTube channel.

