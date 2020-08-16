Entertainment

Cells at Work Code Black: the spin-off receives an unreleased trailer

August 16, 2020
Coming soon, the Cells at Work! will see the arrival of the second season and a new spin-off, called Code Black !. The latter will be an adaptation of the manga by Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya.

Its broadcast is scheduled for January 2021 in Japan, in conjunction with the landing on the small screen of the second season. To celebrate its release, Aniplex has released an unreleased trailer with English subtitles, which we leave you attached to the news.

The spin-off is headed by director Hideyo Yamamoto at LIDEN FILMS. Following, Yugo Kanno will take care of the music sector while Eiji Abiko will carry out the character design. The first cast members have already been confirmed, seeing the names of Junya Enoki (Red Blood Cell), Yoko Hikasa (White Blood Cell) and Kenjiro Tsuda (narrator).

The following is the synopsis released by Aniplex:

"A fledgling red blood cell has been busy, frantically making deliveries of oxygen throughout the body! But it turns out that his workplace is on the verge of becoming code black! Drinking, smoking, stress, deprivation of sleep … Struggling to survive a life not unlike the brutal corporate world, what are these overworked cells to think at the end of the day? This is a story about the inside of your body … "

At the moment there has been no communication on the availability of the spin-off outside of Japan; we await further updates on this.

