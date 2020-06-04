Cells at Work: Bacteria, the spin-off of Akane Shimizu's manga will end in July

Share it:

The latest issue of Nakayoshi, the Kodansha monthly mainly focused on shojo manga, confirmed that Cells at Work !: Bacteria!, the longest running spin-off of Shimizu's magna opera, will end definitively on July 3rd. A seventh and final volume will be published the following month, more precisely on August 6, 2020.

The manga – written and drawn by Haruyuki Yoshida – began serialization on the pages of the aforementioned monthly in April 2017, and the first official volume was distributed on February 9 of the following year. Despite fluctuating expectations, the work managed to convince the Japanese public, and the sixth volume was published on 9 December.

Kodansha describes the synopsis of the spin-off as follows: "Cells are not the only organisms that live in our body! Every day a war breaks out in our intestine between good bacteria, bad bacteria and pathogens, without considering all the other invaders! A struggle for supremacy comes to life in our intestines and we can only ask ourselves: who will be the winner?".

And what do you think of it? Are you following the original work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the second season of the Cells at Work anime! will be released in 2021, and the first trailer of Cells at Work: Code Black is also available recently.