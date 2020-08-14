Cells at Work 2: new trailer for the anime that will debut in 2021

Share it:

A few years ago came the version of "Exploring the Human Body" in shonen sauce, according to Akane Shimizu's vision. The Cells at Work anime was a surprise of that 2018 summer season, so much so that it got renewed for further episodes. Unfortunately, after 2 years these have yet to arrive.

The anime produced by Aniplex and entrusted to David Production has in fact been postponed, after the first news gave for sure a release during this period of 2020. However, fans will not have to wait too long since Cells at Work 2 is scheduled for January 2021. In just over four and a half months, we will then see white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets and others doing their best in the body they live in.

THE content that we will see in Cells at Work 2 has been anticipated by a new trailer, published a few hours ago by Aniplex. Below we can see the video lasting a minute and a half that takes us back to the body we already knew, with all its inhabitants taken from life and their everyday duty. The appointment is therefore set for the new year.

There's not just the main series, as several Cells at Work spin-offs are coming, with each their own story and release.