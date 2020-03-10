TV Shows

Celine Dion fans do something amazing in the New York subway

March 10, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
A thousand and one stories are lived daily in the subways, and what happened in the New York subway caused a stir among its protagonists and later on social networks, where a video circulates as evidence.

As can be seen in the images, in the New York subway dozens of people sang a hit from the famous Celine Dione and the video is shared on Twitter.

In different news portals the images that are truly amazing and touching are disseminated. My heart will go on, a success of Celine Dion, is sung by dozens of people, apparently fans of her.

The video is already viral and is being shared on social networks. In it, Celine's followers are happy with life, singing with one voice their great success, theme of the movie Titanic.




Pleasant and unforgettable moments live the followers of Celine Dione in the New York subway, where they recorded the magic moment with their cell phones.

The movie Titanic was written and directed by James Cameron and premiered in 1997. The theme that identified it was My heart will go on, in the voice of the aforementioned Celine Dion and since then remains a favorite among the public.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

