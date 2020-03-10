Celine Dion fans do something amazing in the New York subway

Share it:

A thousand and one stories are lived daily in the subways, and what happened in the New York subway caused a stir among its protagonists and later on social networks, where a video circulates as evidence.

As can be seen in the images, in the New York subway dozens of people sang a hit from the famous Celine Dione and the video is shared on Twitter.

In different news portals the images that are truly amazing and touching are disseminated. My heart will go on, a success of Celine Dion, is sung by dozens of people, apparently fans of her.

The video is already viral and is being shared on social networks. In it, Celine's followers are happy with life, singing with one voice their great success, theme of the movie Titanic.









Pleasant and unforgettable moments live the followers of Celine Dione in the New York subway, where they recorded the magic moment with their cell phones.

The movie Titanic was written and directed by James Cameron and premiered in 1997. The theme that identified it was My heart will go on, in the voice of the aforementioned Celine Dion and since then remains a favorite among the public.