Celia Lora raises the temperature of her fans with PHOTO of her freckles

Apparently Celia Lora is enjoying the sun and the sand of the beaches hidden port, Oaxaca, situation that boasted through your account Instagram.

The playmate He published a snapshot in which he poses, as he leaves the pool and goes to the camera, above some sunglasses.

In the photo you uploaded she wears a sexy swimsuit, blue and pink, with a large neckline, which reveals the flirtatious freckles that adorn his chest.

Immediately, the post it became a success among its 4.8 million followers and they showed him leaving his heart, since Celia Lora You have not activated comments.

In less than three hours, your fans they have left him Around 100 thousand likes.

She has always liked to spoil her followers with sexy and bold photos, which goes up through Instagram.

