Celia Lora poses in tight latex dress next to Caifanes

The always controversial Celia Lora, daughter of Álex and Chela Lora, again impacted her followers in Instagram with a sensual photo in which it appears next to members of the iconic band Caifanes

The 35 year old playmate went to Sport's palace to witness the show of the Mexican rock band that has captivated hundreds of fans since the 80s.

Celia Lora took the opportunity to show off his voluptuous figure wrapped in a black latex dress that had a great cleavage, characteristic element in the way he dressed.

“Kill me because I die. I love you, thank you for making me so happy with your music and most of all your friendship, ”wrote the sexy young woman in a photo where she posed next to Saúl Hernández and Sabo Romo, members of Caifanes.

So far the image of Celia Lora with Caifanes has obtained more than 39 thousand "likes", although apparently she already deactivated the option of comments in her publications.

