Celia Lora launches sensual line of bikinis and boasts them with a great body

Celia Lora, daughter of the famous singers and musicians Álex and Chela Lora, becomes an entrepreneur by launching her own line of bikinis and tells what motivated her to do so. It is she who models some of the clothes and styles.

Celia Lora manages to make some of her poses more flirtatious and daring to model some swimsuits that are part of her collection.

Celia, one of the Mexican playmates and youtuber with more followers in social networks, has given flight to her imagination and creativity to enter the business world.

Celia Lora starts the year becoming an entrepreneur and will surely be one of the most recognized and important in the country, since her products are of the highest quality.

Through her social networks, Celia comments that her brand is called Celi Sheli Bikinis and explains that it arises because she has a lot of chest and it is difficult to find sizes to suit her.

The bikinis that Celia have for sale are so that all those women who are like her physically can enjoy buying custom-made sizes and always look beautiful and attractive.