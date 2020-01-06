Celia Lora celebrates her birthday with sensual PHOTO

The lush Celia Lora, daughter of Alex and Chela Lora, celebrates her 36th birthday this December 25th, so he took the opportunity to consent to his followers in Instagram With a sensual photo.

The Playmate He showed himself with a beautiful black bralette that highlighted his charms; In addition, he shared a message with which he recalled the time in which he was 35 years old.

“When I was thirty-five. It was a very good year. It was a very good year for blue-blooded girls. Of independent media. We were traveling in limousines. Your drivers would drive. When I was thirty-five, ”was the message of the young controversy.

The picture of Celia Lora quickly got more than 85 thousand ‘likes’ on behalf of its more than five million followers in this social network.

This year Celia Lora He gained more followers because he always poses in a sensual way in each of his publications.

Despite the success he has on social networks, he never lets his followers comment on his highly erotic photos and videos.

