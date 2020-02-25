Celia Lora boasts her most angelic side in bold white bralette

In sophisticated white bralette, Celia Lora fell in love with her followers on Instagram, sharing an image where the garment shows her spectacular appeal.

The postcard was a sensation, because so far it has more than 141 thousand “likes”. The image was taken at the famous hotel The Palm, in the Riviera Maya.

TO SEE THE SEXY PICTURE DO NOT STOP CLICK HERE.

The famous launches its first line of swimsuits

A few weeks ago, the playmate launched its first line of swimsuits, called "Celi Sheli Bikinis", which is designed for all types of bodies, especially women with large breasts.

"There are all sizes, and especially for those of‘ large pork rinds, which are the ones I use, so I hope you like them. "

Celia Lora will return to television screens with the seventh season of Acapulco Shore that is recorded in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The daughter of Alex Lora had a great reception by the members of reality, who baptized her as ‘The Boss’ (the boss).

You may also be interested: How hot! Celia Lora is recorded in the shower posing very sensual