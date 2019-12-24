Celeste free on Epic Games Store for a very short time: the details!

Share it:

The initiative continues Epic Games Store entirely dedicated to the Christmas holidays: the platform dedicated to PC gaming offers a completely free game to its users!

After offering the public for a limited period of time the opportunity to redeem free securities such as superhot or TowerFall Ascension, it is now the turn of Heavenly! As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, Epic Games' official Twitter account has unveiled the new game featured in the "12 Days of Free Games on Epic Games Store" promotion. For just twenty-four hours, PC users will be able to add the popular production of free of charge Matt Thorson to their collection. Activate at 17:00 today, Tuesday 24 December, the initiative will end at the same time tomorrow, Wednesday 25 December.

Celeste is a 2D platformer created by the authors of Towerfall. With it, the authors put the user in the shoes of a young woman named Madeline. Players will have to help the latter to face their inner demons, on a journey that will take her to the summit of Mount Celeste. Welcomed enthusiastically by critics, the production was awarded on the occasion of the The Game Awards 2018, during which she was awarded the title of Best Independent Game. In the same year, Celeste was also nominated for the Game of the Year award.

