Celentano, Ornella Muti after confession: 'It was the only infidelity of my life'

The couple formed by Adriano Celentano and Claudia Mori has not always been the "most beautiful in the world": as many will remember, in fact, the two went through a period of profound crisis years ago that culminated in the only betrayal of Mollevato in many years of marriage.

Galeotto was Crazy in Love, the film that in 1981 starred Celentano and Ornella Muti: it was precisely on the set of the film, in fact, that the national Adriano's loyalty failed, as confessed by the famous singer and actor in 2014 more than thirty years after the crime.

Confession, that of Celentano, which he still risked cause a nice short circuit also in the private life of Ornella Muti, who at the time was already married to Andrea Facchinetti. The actress herself therefore wanted to comment on the matter now after a few years from the statements of her colleague, admitting that "Adriano was the only infidelity of my life"No dramas, then: just a hint of amazement for this confession that came without warning and so many years late.

Claudia Mori herself, however, took it very philosophically: the actress admitted that she had treated her husband very badly at the time and that the betrayal was nothing more than the effect of a crisis that never seemed to end. Speaking of Celentano, in the meantime, here you can find our review of Adrian.