Celebrity Hunted, unveiled when the reality game begins with Fedez and Luis Sal on Amazon Prime

Celebrity Hunted – Man Hunt, the British reality game that has depopulated on Channel 4, is finally coming to Italy and now that we know When it starts we are already tuned in Amazon Prime. Although the program was recorded in early October to date, little or nothing has been leaked about this mysterious show and what i competitors of Celebrity Hunted or 14 VIP competitors had to face during the race. Divided into 7 pairs i competitors enlisted in this fun game (at least for the spectators) they are all world-class characters from the world of entertainment and this, obviously, does nothing but increase even more the curiosity towards the reality show, whose cast is composed of the conductors Constantine Della Gherardesca is Francesca Barra, the former footballer Francesco Totti, the rapper Fedez, the youtuber Luis Sal, the actress Diana Del Bufalo and colleagues Cristiano Caccamo is Claudio Santamaria. Who will be the first to be caught? Who will throw in the towel? Which couple will struggle to get in tune and who instead will demonstrate great cold blood and a witty mind?

When Celebrity Hunted starts



Among the many mysteries that surround Celebrity Hunted the first certainly concerns the date of mass on air of the reality show which, after a long wait, was finally revealed in the past few hours in a clip that heralds not only the arrival of the program on Amazon Prime Video, but which also suggests what we should expect from this strange show. Celebrity Hunted Italy will be available on the platform from March 13, 2020 and during the episodes the VIPs, who are here labeled as'fugitives’, They have the task of making a group of ex-policemen and other special forces who hunt him lose their tracks, thus managing to reach the final secret destination without being caught. The prize up for grabs? A rich prize pool of € 100,000 (to be donated to charity). During the escape, couples have at their disposal only a mobile phone and a credit card with a few euros available; be careful to use them however, the 'hunters' in fact have the possibility to intercept the position from where the calls are made and the place where the withdrawals of money are made, therefore these objects must be used with great parsimony and only in moments of extreme necessity . Yes, well here, if possible it would be better not to use them.

The protagonists of Celebrity Hunted? As smart as martens



So it is that many VIP couples of the cast of Celebrity Hunted, smart as martens, they withdrew the cash a few minutes after the start of the game, so as to make them lose track of them from the first moment. Brilliant right? Once the problem of 'money traceability' has been avoided, however, it is automatic to wonder how it is possible that celebrities like Totti or Saint Mary they are not stopped on the street by some passers-by for a simple selfie that, in zero time, is published on social networks, thus giving 'hunters' the chance to find out their exact position. Simple, i fan they choose to become their accomplices, just as he revealed on TV Sorrisi E Canzoni Alfredo Mantici, former head of the Sisde Strategic Analysis Department who, within the program, is at the helm of the 'enemy troops' Intelligence: "These people have a "safety net" that criminals dream of: their fans. Who would say no to Totti if he asked to be hosted for one night? And then on the criminals we have dossiers collected over years of work, on Diana Del Bufalo we have to start from scratch. And to catch them we only have two weeks, not months!".

Definitely addicting isn't it? What makes this even more fascinating reality game then it is the study of human psychology that lies behind the actions of the fugitives and hunters, who must anticipate the moves of their opponents in order to act accordingly. "For us, following the tracks is not enough. When you finally find out that Tizio has been in a store, he's already somewhere else at that time. Therefore the Hunter cannot be satisfied with following the moves of those who flee. He must foresee them" goes on Bellows during the interview by making a parallel between hunters and fugitives "They must use 'divergent thinking'. Ask yourself, "What do they expect me to do?" And then do the opposite. For example, if a fugitive has a small child, you would expect something to be invented to see him, right? And instead…".

The special forces that put Celebrity Hunted's competitors to flight

All we have in hand for now is the intriguing promotional video announcing the release date of Celebrity Hunted: "14 famous people have fled the Colosseum, we have 14 days to catch them"Says a man belonging to the 'enemy troops' (whether it is Mantici himself?) Ready to unleash his men in pursuit of the 7 VIP couples. Like any self-respecting program, even in this reality show there will be plenty of fun moments, just as you can guess the ending of the clip, which ends with a frantic Fedez who runs through the streets of Rome with the cry of: "Go too fast, I suffer from asthma!". This Celebrity Hunted it hasn't started yet but we already love it madly!

