Celebrity Exodus: Ellen DeGeneres Bids Farewell to America After Trump’s Return

In a surprising turn of events that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have reportedly packed their bags and relocated to the United Kingdom, leaving behind their luxurious Montecito lifestyle following Donald Trump’s recent election victory.

The power couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have chosen the picturesque Cotswolds region as their new home, a peaceful retreat nearly two hours from London’s bustling cityscape. Sources close to the couple reveal they have no plans to permanently return to the United States, marking a dramatic end to their decades-long American story.

“They decided to get the hell out,” reveals an insider who spoke to TMZ, describing the couple as feeling “disillusioned” following the election results. The 66-year-old comedian and her 51-year-old actress wife are now preparing to list their sprawling Montecito mansion, which they purchased in 2019 for a whopping $27 million.

The timing of their departure isn’t entirely unexpected. DeGeneres, who boasts an estimated net worth of $370 million, had been vocal about her support for Kamala Harris during the campaign.

She even took to Instagram in August, declaring, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

Their new life in the Cotswolds places them in illustrious company. The area is home to a star-studded neighborhood, including:

David and Victoria Beckham

Kate Moss

Elizabeth Hurley

Jeremy Clarkson

King Charles and Queen Camilla (at nearby Highgrove House)

The couple appears to be enthusiastically embracing their new British lifestyle. Last week, they were spotted at The Farmer’s Dog, a rustic pub owned by former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson. They enjoyed live music and drinks there, as Clarkson’s girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, documented on Instagram.

This high-profile departure follows a challenging period in DeGeneres’s career. In her recent Netflix special “Four Your Approval,” she addressed her controversial exit from show business, joking about being “kicked out” following workplace toxicity allegations in 2022. “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline,” she reflected with characteristic humor.

DeGeneres isn’t alone in her decision to leave the United States. Fellow celebrity Eva Longoria recently made headlines by relocating her family to Mexico and Spain, citing America’s “dystopian” atmosphere. “I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria told Marie Claire, “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different.”

The departure of these entertainment industry veterans raises questions about Hollywood’s changing landscape and the impact of political shifts on celebrity culture. As DeGeneres and de Rossi settle into their new life across the pond, their story represents a growing trend of high-profile Americans seeking fresh starts abroad.

Their Montecito property, which notably sits next door to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s estate, is expected to hit the market soon. Representatives for DeGeneres and de Rossi have not yet commented on the situation, leaving fans and industry observers to speculate about the future of one of America’s most recognizable entertainment personalities.

As this story continues to develop, one thing remains clear: the landscape of American entertainment is shifting, and even its most prominent stars aren’t immune to the winds of political change.