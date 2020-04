Share it:

On the occasion of Children's Day, celebrities used social networks to show their faithful followers what they looked like when they were little, causing all kinds of reactions, since they rarely show that side of their lives.

Frida Sofía, Andrea Legarreta, Laura Zapata, Lorena de la Garza, Sylvia Pasquel, Arturo Peniche and Érika Buenfil among others have shared some photos from her childhood which they consider to be unique.