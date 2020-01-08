Celebrities like Elton John donate millions to help Australia

Share it:

Elton John and Chris Hemsworth are some of the celebrities who have pledged to donate millions of dollars to fight fires in Australia. The Australian actor who plays "Thor" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turned to social networks to share that he will donate a million dollars and asked his followers to support, "every penny counts," he said.

So far the fires have burned an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland. Twenty-five people have died from the fire and 2,000 homes have been destroyed. The fires, accentuated by the drought and the hottest and driest year in Australia, have burned since September, months before the typical season of forest fires in the country.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against forest fires here in Australia," said Chris Hemsworth in a message with a video on Twitter. "Hopefully you can also help. Every penny counts so anything you can contribute is greatly appreciated. In my biography I put links to support the firefighters, organizations and charities that work to provide support and rescue in this devastating and challenging moment. ".

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https: //t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM – Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

For his part Sir Elton John announced during his concert of the tour "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" in Sydney, Australia, that he will also donate a million dollars. The singer said he wanted to draw attention to the destruction that forest fires have caused, saying they reached "biblical proportions."

Seeing the fires raging across Australia have left me heartbroken. This tragedy has taken lives, homes and devastated so much wildlife. At my Sydney show last night, I pledged $ 1 million dollars to support the Bushfire Relief Fund. God bless, Australia. ❤️ Elton xx pic.twitter.com/8umFtjikSa – Elton John (@eltonofficial)

Chris Hemsworth and Elton John join an increasingly large list of celebrities who have pledged to donate to fight fires, including Australia's Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, as well as singer Pink who social media reported:

I am totally devastated to see what is happening in Australia now in the face of horrible forest fires.

"I pledge to donate 500 thousand dollars directly to the local fire services that are fighting the battle so hard in the front, my heart is with all our friends and family in Oz."

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $ 500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp – P! Nk (@Pink)

Last Sunday during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge said she would auction the outfit she wore for the event and that the proceeds would be destined to support firefighters.

Russell Crowe did not go to the Balloons to receive his trophy for "Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie" for playing former Fox general manager Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries "The Loudest Voice." Instead, the New Zealand actor was in Australia trying to save his house from fires; The actor sent a message that Jennifer Aniston read.

Make no mistake, the tragedy that is happening in Australia has its origin in climate change.

"We need to act grounded in science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet as the unique and incredible place it is. That way we all have a future."