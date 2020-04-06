Celebrities exploit against AMLO for his statement about coronavirus (Covid-19)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The entertainment world left AMLO with everything after giving a press conference where he updated data related to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) that affects our country and the entire world, showing his discontent through social networks.

It was on the Instagram of the journalist Joaquín López Doriga, where the celebrities complained because the comment he made about the disease that came to the country a few days ago was made absurd and surprising, which has been infected in various states for months Prevention measures were said to avoid being infected.

Alejandro Fernández, Luz Elena González, and some well-known journalists from the media threw all kinds of comments at the president of Mexico.

Celebrities vs. AMLO / Screenshot



"I can't deal with this", "All the media should stop giving spaces to all the lies of this man", "I couldn't finish my message, I'm angry, I can't bear so much nonsense," wrote some Internet users.

Recall that the influencers were also attacked because Internet users considered that they did not help their fans with the power they have in their networks, so they became a trend due to the way they have disappeared in the face of the controversial situation.

It may interest you

The children of Ilse, from Flans, surprise with their gallantry in networks

Actress Cecilia Romo is hospitalized due to the coronavirus

Thalía and Maluma will make a musical dumbbell again