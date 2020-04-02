Celebrities become chef after coronavirus quarantine

Share it:

The quarantine due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) has led celebrities to show the best food recipes from their kitchens and although many have done it in a very fitness way, others simply let their imagination fly so that their fans can give themselves An idea and eat rich from home so the diet was on one side.

Erika Zaba decided to show herself as a facet housewife who has rarely done why she decided to make a delicious salpicón next to her husband.

Maria José who takes great care of her figure because she loves healthy and that it contains a lot of water made a roasted cauliflower leaving everyone with their mouths open because of the ex-Kabah's tremendous ability when it comes to entering the kitchen.

Barbara de Regil, the most fitness woman in the show has tried not to break the diet, so she has combined her exercise routine with low calorie and carbohydrate dishes, leaving everyone satisfied, as they like how fast you can prepare a healthy dish if you use your imagination.

Lorena Herrera for her part has made very delicious desserts and without sugar for which her followers have thanked her a lot because they fear gaining weight because of the quarantine.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have been in charge of doing home exercise routines so that their followers do not get bored and can do things well to face this pandemic.

