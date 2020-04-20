celebrating the vulgarity and funniest excess of modern cinema in three parts

Share it:

The sad death of Dieter Laser is the excuse to remember and celebrate Tom Six's 'The Human Centipede' (2009). Above all, to praise a prodigious and really sick second installment that marks a before and after in the genre.

In addition, the sequel would end up giving rise to a comic third installment that would have delighted many more people if it had been a Garth Ennis comic or the like. Welcome to disgust.

Tom what?

Born in Alkmaar, the Netherlands, on August 29, 1973, Shane McDogshit's love of cinema began by running with his grandfather's camera while recording the world around him. The artist later known as Tom Six He was strongly influenced by the most hardcore horror movies imaginable, such as the Italian "drama" 'Saló or the 120 days of Sodom' or the celebratory classic 'Chromosome 3'.

He has precisely stated that Pier Paolo Pasolini's film is the sickest he has ever seen. Tom Six is ​​a quirky guy with quirky tastes. Always dressed in white, with a cowboy and sunglasses, is an AK-47 enthusiast, of painting (he also paints) and a curryholic (someone fixated on the spicy curry).

After a series of quite peculiar films, especially the Dantesque 'I Love Dries' (influence for Alex de la Iglesia in 'My big night'?), Always unpublished in half the world, was time to remove stomachs and brains with the start of his horror trilogy 'The Human Centipede'. Always unpublished and also prohibited in half the world.

First anatomy course for Mad Doctors

Make way for Dr. Josef Heiter, a brilliant (crazy) surgeon who specializes in separating Siamese twins and with a single mission in life: to create artificial triplets. This crazy is interpreted by Dieter Laser in what would be the role of your life If not for his return to Tom Six's orders a few years later, he was 100% more crazy, excessive and horny.

A travelin parallel to the highway accompanies us to a car. Inside, a suspicious-looking old man cries at the images of three apparently trained Rottweilers lined up one by one. It won't be long until we confirm that this older man it has much more than a suspicious appearance and that those poor animals were not posing friendly for the photo.

'The Human Centipede' is as if Eli Roth's cute film 'Knock knock' happened in real life Hint: Neither Keanu Reeves will open the door nor Ana de Armas soaked wait to enter your shower. The Dutchman, screenwriter and director (also producer and publisher) has true good taste for cruelty, a detail that is appreciated in every scene of the film, such as the one in which the doctor pretends the phone call that should rescue two young New Yorkers lost and without coverage in the worst possible place.

Six defines the villain with master lines in German and a lot of bad sick grapes. And scary. As well as medical confirmation that what we are seeing was 100% approved.

Over time, one has learned to enjoy its barrabasadas and laugh with every sick detail that the director leaves here and there. A portrait, some photographs, a painting … I wouldn't dare say that we are facing a comedy (despite a climatic persecution on all fours), but perhaps that was the way to go.

And boy did he follow it. If a Canadian popularized the new meat, why the hell it wasn't going to be a Dutchman who did the same with the new poop.

Night classes anatomy for freaks

Six multiplies his creature and with it disgust, rot, sickness and anxiety through self-reference and a bomb-proof sense of humor. Martin and his iron bar are already on Olympus of the gods of atrocity. What was once aseptic, clean after all, now gives way to hammering teeth extraction and the office stapler.

In just ten minutes, Six breaks away from the first film as we would never have imagined. A film that ended (more or less) in suspense and that under normal conditions it would have given for a pure and simple sequel he turns to the black and white metalanguage to introduce Martin, the ultimate real-life troll. THCII is actually on Twitter.

Six's decision to distribute the film in black and white is correct and daring (I doubt very much that nobody has commented to him that this would partially lower the gore shell), giving the film a experimental and artistic air that accentuates his savageryBut there is also a color edition full of light and contrasts that deserves to be discovered. The French edition of the trilogy includes the color cut on an extra disc.

Photography takes us from body horror from Cronenberg to the original Lynch (for example), but it is much cleaner. Also more disgusting. The sequence with the doctor talking about abuse is incredible. The incident with his mother buries 'Psychosis' in oblivion.

This first sequel never comes down from 11, it's about an exquisite monument to aberration taste, although it sounds contradictory. Like Laser in the first, Laurence R. Harvey carries the weight of it here with another interpretation of a stratospheric level.

The amount of atrocities that culminate in an indescribable relationship is a milestone in horror cinema. A monumental work which probably needs to be rediscovered. 'The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)' is a 100% medically disapproved masterpiece with your foot on the gas.

Third of Mad Doctors: Prison Break Snuff

The most comical of the trilogy. It's not a snort parody because Dieter Laser delivers his soul and the atmosphere of the film is worthy of a dirty and alternative installment of the sequel to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sponsored by the Troma and not by Cannon Films.

Here the least is the creation of the centipede, what really works like a charm is the journey through a trail of rot and disgust a lot of fun.

The use of the meta-continuity of the saga works especially well, with Tom Six himself exercising himself, authentic promotions of the two previous films and the protagonists of the other two as villain and minion (both very Disney, at least in her physical contrast) or the movieographic Bree Olson as a secretary beaten by life.

The party would not be such without an exceptional guest like Eric Roberts. The protagonist of 'La Ambulancia' plays an ambitious governor with the crosshairs pointed at the White House, which will end up going through the hoop of common interest appreciating the "interesting" work of those responsible for the prison. And it is that this experiment in the prisons of the United States would suppose, among many other things, a spectacular saving for the country's accounts.

Excessive like no other (pay attention to what I'm saying, huh) has some directly parodic moment, like the constant flirting with 'The price of power', especially in the scene where you eat certain dry foods that give incredible strength African tribes, but her humor shines brighter when she is herself, without distractions.

The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence) 'en all the fun and disgusting it had to be. It is also the largest and most cinematic in the series. I don't know how many of you have been here, but now that America is "great again" it is time to get up to applaud the "EndgameTom Six's. Seeing is believing.

PS: We are still waiting for 'The Onania Club', Tom Six's new show find distribution.