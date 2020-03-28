Sports

Ceferin: "We can start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June"

March 28, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, claims that there is a "Plan A, B and C to end the season, considering that no one knows when the pandemic will end. "

The Slovenian president of UEFA spoke about the different hypotheses in which this body works depending on the evolution of the world coronavirus crisis, on the pages of the Italian newspaper 'La Repubblica'.

"No one knows when the pandemic will end. There is a plan A, B or C. We can start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June. If we can't do it on any of these three dates, the season probably won't end, "he said.

"There is also a proposal to end this season at the beginning of the next, which would start a little later. It would also be necessary to work on player contracts and transfer periods," Ceferin explained.

READ:  Bach: "It was considered to cancel the Games, but from the beginning it was something that the IOC did not support"

Nor did the UEFA president exclude the need to "overlap national and international calendars", saying that it was "difficult to imagine matches without spectators", although he also left a door open to this possibility. "What I can't imagine are the finals of the European Cups behind closed doors ", Aleksander Ceferin concluded.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.