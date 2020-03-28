Ceferin: "We can start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June"

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, claims that there is a "Plan A, B and C to end the season, considering that no one knows when the pandemic will end. "

The Slovenian president of UEFA spoke about the different hypotheses in which this body works depending on the evolution of the world coronavirus crisis, on the pages of the Italian newspaper 'La Repubblica'.

"No one knows when the pandemic will end. There is a plan A, B or C. We can start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June. If we can't do it on any of these three dates, the season probably won't end, "he said.

"There is also a proposal to end this season at the beginning of the next, which would start a little later. It would also be necessary to work on player contracts and transfer periods," Ceferin explained.

Nor did the UEFA president exclude the need to "overlap national and international calendars", saying that it was "difficult to imagine matches without spectators", although he also left a door open to this possibility. "What I can't imagine are the finals of the European Cups behind closed doors ", Aleksander Ceferin concluded.