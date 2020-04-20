Ceferin: "I think there are options that allow us to resume the championships without spectators"

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes that the priority for football's return after the coronavirus pandemic is "the health of fans and players" and that "There are options to resume competitions without an audience."

"The priority is the health of the fans, players and managers. I am optimistic and I think there are options that allow us to resume and complete the championships. We may do it without spectators, but the important thing is to play. In difficult times, people will see that they can only be seen on television, "he explains in statements to The Corriere della Sera.

The UEFA president rejects the idea of ​​ending the season. "It is too early to say that we cannot finish the season. The impact would be terrible for clubs and leagues. We must respect the authorities and wait for permission to play again, "he adds.

On possible return dates, Ceferin explains that "there are no deadlines." "There is no deadline for the Champions League and Europa League finals. It depends on when we start playing again." Regarding the return of the national competitions, Ceferín affirmed that: "I would say September. "

"At first we will only watch football on television, but it is better than not doing it"



"The authorities will only allow a fresh start if these measures are taken efficiently," he explains. On playing behind closed doors, Ceferin explains that "at first we will only watch football on television, but it is better than not doing it. The measures They will be for a limited time and we will return to normal, with full stadiums. "

The UEFA president also states that he considers "difficult" to finish the season between September and October. "It would have a huge impact on the calendar for next season. We will discuss the post-2024 international calendar and agree on future scenarios, but it is too early to discuss possible solutions," he adds.