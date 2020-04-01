Cecilia Suárez recovers Paulina de la Mora: "Get into your houses"

Share it:

"Oh hi. I know you did not expect to see me again, well I honestly don't either. But we already saw that we cannot leave them alone or a little bit because, well, we get out of the box. Please listen, get into your houses. What are they doing on the street? Can't you see that you expose yourself and your entire family, please? ”. The actress Cecilia Suarez has gotten into the skin of Paulina de la Mora, his character in ‘The flower house’, to send this necessary message about the importance of staying home in the face of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The protagonist of the Netflix series created by Manolo Caro has also taken the opportunity to send another message on the skin of her mythical character, who became popular thanks to her peculiar way of speaking, about caring for our elders. "And also I want to clarify that nothing that the grandmother is taken care of only by the girls. No, Elenita and I have already talked to Julián and we told him no, that the grandmother is a grandmother of all and of all, so we all go to take care of her. So nothing, well, beware, why are you swimming in the street? Get in there. ”, continues to refer to his brothers in fiction, played by Aislinn Derbez and Dario Yazbek Bernal.

The fiction, in which Paco León also participates, will return to the platform with the third and last season throughout 2020.