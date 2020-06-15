Cecilia Santiago, the goalkeeper of the PSV who seek to make way for Mexican women abroad

Share it:

Cecilia Santiago, the PSV goalkeeper seeking to make way for Mexican women abroad (Photo: Instagram / @ceci_santiago)

The PSV Eindhoven has a great relationship with Mexico by the soccer players who have dressed their colors. Just remember the names of Carlos Salcido, Andrés Guardado and Hirving “Chucky” LozanoThey are footballers who have become idols for the Dutch club's fans.

Now, there are two soccer players that represent Aztec football in that country on the Old Continent. One of them is midfielder Erick Gutiérrez and the second is the goalkeeper. Cecilia Santiago.

Ceci, as he is also known, has shone in the United States, Cyprus and Mexico. In his country of origin he defended the goal of one of the most popular and important clubs: the Eagles of America.

Cecilia Santiago belonged to the Eagles of America (Photo: Twitter / @AmericaFemenil)

At 25 years old, the goalkeeper wants to earn a place in the squad where her compatriots have triumphed. "The Mexicans who have been here have done a good job, and the one that opened this opportunity to women is very cool", he expressed in an interview with the official FIFA site.

However, she knows that this opportunity is important not only for her professional career, but also for Mexican women seeking a place abroad. "It is also bearing the responsibility that, if I do it right, some more may come"he explained.

One year after his arrival with the Dutch squad, Santiago could not compete for the title. This is due to the early suspension of the tournament due to the health crises caused by COVID-19.

The goalkeeper has a year in the Dutch team and competes a place with Sari Van Veenendaal, best goalkeeper in the World Cup and The Best award (Photo: Twitter / @PSV)

However, being high in the general table, will be able to contest the next women's Champions And this for her is a great balance. “I am growing and I liked the experience. Coming to the Netherlands was an important decision and I am happy, "she said.

He recalled that the Netherlands team was the runner-up in the world in the 2019 edition, making it a great opportunity for growth in his career. "After the World Cup boom, the League has more media attention, people are more interested and sometimes we even play in the stadiums where the men play, "he said.

Among his experience this year is having met the veteran goalkeeper Eli Sarasola. “It helped me a lot. She has been in Holland for a while, so she knows the language, how things are … Having someone next to you who speaks your language is very special and she is also an amazing caretaker. I think we learned a lot from each other. Unfortunately he retires, "he noted.

Cecilia Santiago hopes to have more minutes with her national team (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

Even so, he has a great competitor at his side, since he has the Dutch captain in his club Sari Van Veenendaal, best goalkeeper in the World Cup and The Best award. "Obviously it will be a very strong competition, but it will serve to measure me and see where I really am. Also to learn ”, he assured.

"Being day by day training at the level of the best in the world will be favorable for both me and the teamSo I'm happy and anxious too! Hopefully he has learned some Spanish – he played last season at Atlético de Madrid – and if not, I will teach him ”, he laughed.

The youngest goalkeeper to play in a World Cup expressed that there are differences between the Dutch League and the Mexican League, which has only started for a few years. "The biggest difference is that you have been a professional here for a longer time and also the players have more experience and are more mature. I am learning a lot ”, he stressed.

Finally, he hopes that this experience will help him to have more minutes in the Mexican team. "Hopefully it reflects the work I am doing. It is a good preparation to represent Mexico in the best way ”, ended.

