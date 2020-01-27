Cecilia Galliano says Gomita fans have attacked her

Share it:

Cecilia Galliano commented in an interview with Adela Micha, that it is incredible that Gomita and her fans criticize her for the alleged harassment she experienced when they worked at "Sabadazo", when they are doing the same. The Mexican nationalized Argentine television host said: "her fan club is perfect, everyone loves someone and I respect him, there is an audience for everything, what I am going to say something, this is serious, is that they always want to attack me that I am from Argentina and return to your country, but what do you think? I will not come back. "

I'm not going back because I'm 21 years old living here, I'm older here than in Argentina, so I'm sorry I'm going to stay here.

"No to the attack, because they criticize a bullying and make a bullying, so it is like 'it's good', I really pass it through him …", said Cecilia Galliano.

These attacks by fans of Gomita, began when she said in a talk with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, having been the victim of bullying by Cecilia Galliano and Laura G in "Sabadazo". Sebastián Rulli's ex-partner stressed being tired of the youtuber resuming that alleged harassment and telling different versions.

She worked with us on 'Sabadazo' and as I said it again, every year she always comes up with a story that Laura and I were bullying when we were together on 'Sabadazo'.









"Araceli worked with us there and with his brothers, all the time he goes out every year to say this version. The other day they asked me, I came very tired and even if I had not come tired I would have answered the same thing, 'I was already tired to ask me if I did it or not, 'then I said' when you are bullied, mistreated, denounced, do not do a show of something and point, let's see how it touches us'.







