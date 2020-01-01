Cecilia Galliano leaves nothing to the imagination and poses with a lace robe (PHOTO)

Several celebrities have been saying goodbye to 2019 in their social networks and Cecilia Galliano It was no exception.

The sexy driver uploaded a photo to her social media account, in which lIt boasted all its attributes and left nothing to the imagination.

In the snapshot and Cecilia posed with his back to the camera wearing a sensual lace robe, which revealed his booty.

Galliano exposed his leopard bikini, apart from that I take advantage of the post to leave a little message about learning.

There is no trip that doesn't change something for you. ”

The photograph immediately became a success among his followers, which are 1.6 million, and They put more than 74 thousand likes.

Apart from that they left him hundreds of comments in which they flattered the beauty of Cecilia, how: "Music became poetry and took the form of a woman" Y "Spectacularly beautiful."

