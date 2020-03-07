CD Projekt Red and Dark Horse present The Witcher: Fading Memories, the return of Geralt

Share it:

Dark Horse Comics recently submitted The Witcher: Fading Memories, a new miniseries consisting of four issues and centered on the return of Geralt of Rivia. The work, born from the close collaboration with the Polish software house CD Projekt RED, will be set in the narrative universe of the video game series.

The story was written by the author and film writer Bartosz Sztybor, while the illustrations were made by the cartoonist Amad Mir (Zarathustra). At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the Cover of the first issue, created by Evan Cagle.

The synopsis of the work reads as follows: "The threat of monsters is slowly disappearing and Geralt of Rivia has less and less gold in his pockets. Life at Witcher has always been hard, but given the lack of bounties, the situation has only gotten worse. After starting to look for new ways to get a living, Geralt receives a request for help from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children continue to be kidnapped by Foglets. For the Witcher though, something seems to be wrong.".

Comicbook has not yet clarified the temporal location of the story; it is therefore impossible to know if the events narrated will be subsequent to the conclusion of Blood & Wine or previous to those of Wild Hunt. The first issue of The Witcher: Fading Memories will be available from June 17, 2020.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know with a comment!