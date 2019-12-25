CD Projekt: in ten years, shares make 21,000% more thanks to The Witcher

Share it:

In retracing the main equity events of the last decade, Bloomberg has indicated CD Projekt as the most shining example of the success achieved by European companies from 2009 to today: in this period of time the shares of the Polish company have gained something like 21,000% in more yield.

L'exponential increase of the value of the individual actions of CD Projekt is the plastic representation of the popularity obtained by the fantasy series focused on the exploits of Geralt of Rivia, but also by Yennefer, Triss Merigold and Ciri.

In the past year alone, the market value of CD Projekt is increased by 86% bringing the company's capitalization to a total of $ 6.8 billion, a figure unthinkable only a decade ago despite the incredible reception reserved by critics (but only partially by the public) for The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings on PC and last-gen systems.

Behind the irresistible rise of the Polish company there is certainly the return of image (and therefore commercial) guaranteed by the popularity of the Netflix series of The Witcher, as well as by the relaunch of The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch and by the increase in title sales on the remaining platforms caused, once again, by the series of the same name.

With these premises, it is no coincidence that the CD Projekt shares continue to be among the most traded on the European markets, especially due to the launch in 2020 of Cyberpunk 2077, a title on which the new gaming giant aims strongly through a massive investment in development and promotion.