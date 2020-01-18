CD Projekt believes that the delay of Cyberpunk 2077 "will be worth it" at the end

Share it:

Since the Cyberpunk 2077 delay was announced, various information has emerged on the cause that has led to CD Projekt, company in charge of its development, to modify its launch date.

The latest statements pointed out that this delay would not prevent the exploitation of developers, but would lengthen it. However, one of the employees of the Polish studio stated, in his Twitter account, that this inconvenience will benefit the game.

Hey, we're sorry if we let you down, but it will be worth it in the end for sure. Thank you for your continuous support. https://t.co/DRvpCwvVtI – Miles Tost (@MilezZx) January 16, 2020

"Hey, we're sorry if we disappoint you, but in the end it will be worth it. Thank you for your continued support." With these words, Miles Tost He excused CD Projekt and sowed hope at a feeling of anger and disappointment on the part of fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that is planned for the current generation of consoles. However, this debate has given rise to all kinds of opinions. From people who support the delay, as long as it benefits the game, to pissed off fans who crave an explanation for the delay of one of the most anticipated games of 2020.