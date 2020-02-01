Cavani's brother to the SER: "The operation was not done because Atlético did not close an agreement with the PSG"

Behind the Atlético defeat against Real Madrid in the derbyEnrique Cerezo has given explanations about the frustrated signing by Edinson Cavani in Movistar Plus. The president of Atlético has been very critical: "The situation of the Cavani issue seems to me a shame that of some players with their representatives and their relatives. We are not here to be docked. "

The SER chain has contacted the brother and representative of Cavani, Walter Guglielmone. First, Guglielmone has asked who is Enrique Cerezo, since he claims not to have seen him in any negotiations during this month. From there, he has assured that Atlético has "something to explain to his fans" about why the signing was not made.

The representative adds that the operation has not gone out despite the will of Cavani, who – Guglielmone says – was willing to go to Atlético de Madrid charging considerably less than in the PSG. In addition, he explained that the reason why Cavani did not wear rojiblanco at this time is that Atlético de Madrid could not cover the cost of the operation and the PSG has not lowered the claims, so the operation was not closed.

Finally, he added: "Do you think that Edi did not play for almost a month with the PSG so that I could drop the operation for a commission and that Edi did not fulfilled his dream of going to Atlético de Madrid? And all the mess we ride with the PSG … Because if it were for money, Edi would have gone to England, Manchester (United) or Chelsea. "