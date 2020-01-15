Sports

Cavani will not play against Monaco by technical decision

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
Edinson Cavani is not injured. The Uruguayan player of Paris Saint-Germain appears in the medical side facing the duel this Wednesday against Monaco but as he has been able know the chain BE the charrúa is in perfect condition and its absence is due to a technical decision.

On the other hand, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO of Atlético de Madrid, has been this Tuesday in Paris to try to convince the leaders of the PSG to try to acquire the signing of the charrúa.

Remember that Edinson Cavani contract ends next June and he has absolute freedom from this same month of January to negotiate his future and that if he does not leave in this winter market, in June he will be free.

