Cavani, blocked by PSG, just wants to go to Atlético

January 15, 2020
From the environment of the Uruguayan striker Discard any other club, including Tottenham after the rumors of a possible interest. Cavani just wants to go to Atlético from Madrid, with which you already have an agreement as we have been telling in the BEING.

Rojiblancos and Parisians are still talking and in negotiations but it seems complicated that Atlético can reach that figure, which they even describe madness from the environment of Cavani himself. The Madrid club came to offer the formula the assignment with compulsory option to purchase in summer when it would not have a problem of financial Fair Play, something that the French team immediately rejected.

Cavani knows that it will not help to force the situation because he has the recent example of other colleagues who they could not leave before the refusal of the Parisian directive as were Rabiot and Verratti. Even so, the Uruguayan maintains the hope that there will be a miracle in this market and that he can play in the only team he wants: Atlético de Madrid.

