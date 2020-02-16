Catwoman actress believes Robert Pattinson is the perfect actor for Batman

Share it:

Zoe Kravitz, who has starred in the new adaptation of the Hulu chain of High fidelity, has started work on the next The Batman of Matt reeves. In this long-awaited new story of Gotham's dark knight, Kravitz will bring Selina Kyle to life, also known as Catwoman in front of Bruce Wayne (Batman) by Robert Pattinson.

During a press conference in full promotion of High Fidelity, Kravitz spoke with Variety about co-starring The Batman with Pattinson and their training time together.

"I've never worked with him before," he said, "but we've been together for the past few weeks. I had to do camera tests with him and now we've been training and rehearsing together and he's such a lovely person and such a wonderful and attentive actor." .

"I think it's perfect for the role," Kravitz added, "and it's going to be a great adventure. I'm excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it's intense. It's going to be a long shoot. and there's a lot of pressure, and I know he covers my back and I his. "

Recently, director Matt Reeves published an interesting image that showed Pattinson's evidence as Batman, making some comparisons with Daredevil, and making some theories that the bat symbol on his chest is built with the weapon that killed Thomas and Martha Wayne.

We could also see yesterday a new photo of the shooting set of this new adaptation of the history of Batman. In it we see twice as much Robert Pattinson being attacked in the street by a gang of street criminals in Gotham.

The batman (non-definitive title) is in the spotlight of many DC superhero fans as it is a new actor change. We will have to wait until June 25, 2021 to find out if Reeves made a good decision with Pattinson in charge of the bat.