         'Cats': Universal withdraws the film from the Oscar race after the harsh criticism received

'Cats' aspired to be one of the great film events of the year and has ended up being one, but for reasons that none of its leaders expected. Shattered by the critics and with the spectators hallucinating before the dantesco of the proposal, Universal has finished making the decision of remove the film directed by Tom Hooper from the Oscar race.

Universal has removed 'Cats' from its "For Your Consideration" page, a kind of voter guide that highlights the titles you are promoting and also the categories. In addition, Variety notes that It has also been removed from the streaming platform where Academy members can watch the aspiring films to take the precious statuette.

A huge failure

It seems that not even changing the film after its premiere has been enough to refloat it. Considered already as one of the great economic failures of 2019, its last salvation table is thus discarded. Of course, it is not that I had many possibilities, since 'Beautiful Ghosts', the only original song in the film, was nominated for the Golden Globes, but it has not even passed the cut before the Oscar nominations.

Remember that 'Cats' it cost a whopping 95 million dollars and at the moment he has only managed to raise 18 worldwide. Obviously, that figure will increase somewhat more, but it hardly remains in the TOP 10 of the US box office when it does not fill even 10 days on the billboard …