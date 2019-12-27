Cats James Corden Jokes Bad Critics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Unfortunately the arrival in theaters of 'Cats', the adaptation of the famous musical of Andrew Lloyd Webber that has carried out Tom hopperIt has been a disastrous accident. The bad reviews received predicted that the tape was going to crash at the box office, and so it has been, but as the saying goes, bad weather, good face.

It was during the Christmas special of 'Gavin & Stacey' aired on the radio show 'Breakfast Show' of Zoe Ball when the host of 'The Late Late Show', James Corden, who also appears on the tape commented with sneer: "I have not seen it but I have heard it is terrible! " The presenter wanted to mitigate the discontent by commenting that "the criticisms have been a bit harsh." So Larry lamb, which gives life to Mick Shipman in 'Gavin & Stacey' and is Corden's partner in the series, laughing commented: "It also has some brilliant reviews. My partner Rhys, his wife and the two or three who went to see her genuinely loved her. And I don't just say that because you're here, "the actor told James.

It is true that this story starring human cats has had many lives, the latest this adaptation where stars such as Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson or Taylor Swift, to which, unfortunately, it seems that no defense is going to bring it back. Nor the new cut with an improved CGI that this week sent to theaters the director.