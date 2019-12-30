Cats falls from the Oscar and will lose millions of dollars

Share it:

The bad news does not stop coming for those responsible for Cats, because the Universal movie seems to have fallen from the Oscar nomination and also expects up to 70 million dollars in losses.

After the disastrous finishing of the tape the producer would have had no choice but to give up the promotional campaasapland for the awards ceremony, according to information from Buzzfeed News.

In addition to Deadline, they say that after all that the film is expected to raise, there would still be losses of around 70 million, certifying the complete failure of the premiere.

The presence of names such as those of Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift has not helped in the face of mediocre effects that have not convinced anyone when adapting this iconic musical to the big screen.

The film even underwent a complete revision after its first trailer was published, something that did not serve to meet minimum quality standards that avoided this plummet.