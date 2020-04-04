Cats, Butthole Cut Fan Trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Paraphrasing the Dr. Ian Malcolm: "he did it, that crazy son of a bitch did it" We refer to the YouTube channel XVP Comedy and his worked trailer of the longed for "butthole cut" from 'Cats’(Tom Hooper, 2019).

If you still do not know what we are talking about and do not understand why in the trailer that accompanies this news, bright miniature eyes appear next to false quotes from the director Tom hooper and from the producer Steven spielberg how: "I keep adding years. Feel good", Or"not only do we add years, but we add many yearsDon't worry, it has an explanation.

"A visual effects producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in ‘Cats’"He commented a user on Twitter two long ago ago. "All his work consisted of eliminating the years of CGI that had been inserted a few months earlier. Which means that somewhere there is a 'Cats' cut with years"

And as the human being is able to put digital years on cats but also to remove them, it was not long before the social movement that we really need at the moment came out. Sponsored nothing more and nothing less than the sublime Rian Johnsonbegan the #ReleaseTheButtholeCut

"#ReleaseTheButtholeCut is exactly what we all need right now"Wrote the director.

But ours is a fleeting planet and Ben mekler, the filmmaker who started this mess on the social network talking again about the work for which Tom hooper He will be forever remembered, he investigated further and, according to an anonymous source, they assured him that what really happened is that, at some point in the production, they realized that the mixture of textures between the skin and the hair in some Characters accidentally produced (they say) the impression that these cats had not only realistic butts, but marked female genitalia.

In XVP Comedy They have estimated that, in the tense moment in which we live, society needed a way out and, luckily, they have given it to us. To great evils, great remedies.