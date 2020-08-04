Entertainment

Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber demolishes the film: 'It's completely ridiculous'

August 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Making criticisms a cats, the cinematic transposition by Tom Hooper of the famous Broadway musical, is now like shooting on the red cross: the film with Idris Elba and Judy Dench will presumably be remembered as one of the biggest flops in the history of cinema and the reasons are many.

Special effects, choreography, actor rehearsal … In Cats everything that could go wrong did it and the result was a loss of about 100 million dollars for Universal. To turn the finger in the wound, however, now comes the one who perhaps most of all would have the right to have his say, or the creator of the musical Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"The problem with that film was that Tom Hooper decided not to involve anyone who was part of the original show. IS it was completely ridiculous"explained the famous composer, who had never expressed himself so severely on the transposition of one of his works for the big screen: however, there is a limit to everything.

READ:  Beyond Good and Evil becomes a film: the announcement of Ubisoft and Netflix!

We will see if there will be reactions from those directly interested in Webber's words. In the meantime, the cast members themselves they make no mystery how horrible the experience on set was, see the words of a Judi Dench very disappointed by her look in Cats; instead let's see why Hugh Jackman refused to be part of Cats, let's imagine without too many regrets.

