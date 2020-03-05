 Cathy Yan's proposal for Birds of Prey showed "the worst of modern women"

Share it:

The movie "Birds of prey" It has been deflated in an impressive way with each new week that has passed at the box office. In fact, it only takes four weeks, and there has been little talk about it for a long time. There are many comments about the film, and the latest statements from its director Cathy Yan They help resurrect that controversy surrounding the message of the film.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker comments that his proposed idea video for the film included President Donald Trump and even a “The Bachelor”, the ABC reality show in which a single person tries to find love among a wide diversity of women. This was because both elements were influences for the film. While talking with The New Yorker, Yan explained how, after getting a meeting with Warner Bros. about the possibility of directing "Birds of prey", prepared a montage that was a mixture of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and a series of clips they were looking for “Embody the worst of modern femininity”:

(The proposed video included videos) as proposition scenes from ‘The Bachelor’, the announcement of ‘De Beers’, Kim Kardashian's vampire facial, Fox presenters talking about women, Trump saying ‘Grab them by the c ** o’. After showing the video, there was only silence – report in The New Yorker –

These clips, which showed the ugliest side of how women were used in today's society, were chosen because "They could make a girl want to crush the patriarchy" which still prevails in some societies. The truth is that this idea of ​​claiming the place occupied by women is not surprising because it is very present in the film, even in its own plot, which shows how Harley and other women face the dangerous men who control Gotham.

Recall that the film was released in cinemas with a collection of 33 million dollars, lower than expected at first, and currently accumulates 79 million dollars in the United States and a world total of 189.5 million. Warner Bros. tested a change of title, only for promotional purposes on websites and ticket sales applications, but it does not appear to have a significant impact.

