Cathy Yan wants Poison Ivy in 'Birds of Prey 2'

Assuming that the sequel of 'Birds of Prey' will come true one day, the director Cathy Yan you already have some suggestions for study on what you would like to see happen in a new installment of Harley quinn and company. And it has to do with getting Harley Quinn together and Poison Ivy possibly romantically.

To this character, Poison Ivy in Spanish, we have not yet seen him in the DCEU And Yan is clear that the sequel to the ex-girlfriend of the Joker would be the perfect place to present it on the big screen. Speaking to The Wrap about the potential sequel to this DC story, the director has mentioned: "I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy."

The word relationship It may be key. Are you suggesting a possible Romance between the two villains? After all, there is a precedent for a loving relationship between the two in comics: the relaunch of 'The New 52 '. With Harley untied at the end of the Joker, this may be the perfect time to tackle and deepen this plot. However, for the moment we will have to wait for Warner Bros. Give the second story a green light, as the study was not made with the box office that he expected, despite the good reception it had from critics and the public. On this subject, Cathy Yan is confident: "I think people aren't ready to leave Harley Quinn yet and you know, Margot, I don't think they're ready to leave Harley Quinn either." Margot Robbie She wants to be the villain again and we also want to continue meeting Harley Quinn, therefore, it only remains to wait for Warner Bros. to decide to go ahead with the sequel. We will continue to report.