 Cathy Yan says that Warner Bros. gave him freedom in Birds of Prey

These days we have been able to take a look at the ins and outs behind the scenes of "Birds of prey" due to an interview director Cathy Yan has given to The Hollywood Reporter. On this occasion we collect his words about his relationship with the study regarding crossings with the rest of the DC universe.

While it's an especially self-contained movie, you don't even need to see Margot Robbie's introduction to "Suicide Squad" To follow it, it does present several relevant DC characters that could have a journey in the future such as the Black Canary or the Huntress. Asked if Warner Bros. asked him to keep the movie connected, at least with "Suicide Squad"Yan replies that what they did was due to the very conception of the film:

Yes and no. They gave me a lot of support and free rein regarding this specific detail of connecting it to this movie, the next or things like that. We paid tribute to him when we thought it was right but it's also an irreverent and cheeky movie that breaks the fourth wall, so he's self-conscious in a way that allowed us to do it cheekily.

The director acknowledges that they needed to maintain the overall appearance of Harley Quinn as "It would be very shocking to see the same character in a totally different aspect" and for that reason they kept the tattoos, for example, but they modified them a little for the occasion. For her, the changes we see in the film are motivated by what the character is going through in a personal capacity after her break with the Joker and her efforts to overcome him.

Finally, regarding winks, beyond the couple of mentions that there are to "Suicide Squad"Yan states that they sought to honor the character's entire story from his birth in "Batman: The Animated Series".

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter