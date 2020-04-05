 Cathy Yan had to fight to keep a Birds of Prey scene

Share it:

The director Cathy Yan these days he is granting many interviews in which he gives his opinion on "Birds of prey". After his controversial statements yesterday where he basically accused the public of not being ready for the film, now he goes on to analyze in more detail some moments of the film.

This film contains many delicate scenes, which are sometimes even placed on the edge of a fine line. One of those scenes was in which Roman Sionis humiliates and undresses a woman out of sheer paraonia. Yan explains that she had to fight with the managers of Warner Bros. in order to maintain that scene, but she saw it as key to maintain it to better understand the character played by Ewan McGregor..

I'll be honest: We had to fight to keep that scene going because it was awkward. It was risky, and we had to fight to keep it. There would be cuts to the movie without it. I am very happy that we have kept it because I think it is important. I think a lot of people have been very affected by that scene. I think it is a great turning point for Roman; is a big turning point for Canary, and the way we shot it was, let's hope, not about sexual violence against women. It was more about Roman, what he's capable of and Canary seeing him as he really is for the first time.. Now, she can completely isolate herself from him, and I thought it was a very important scene. So we fight for it. "

Yan was also asked about a scene seen in the trailers in which Harley Quinn heads the camera and says "Bu!"Well, he was left out of the movie. Basically he explains that it was one of the scenes that were omitted since it no longer made sense in the final montage.

I loved. We added a lot of footage from the station because we didn't have much time to shoot during the main photo. So we added a lot more to the police station footage back on set, which was great. So some things no longer made sense.

Yan has also looked back at the moment he joined the project, something that was clear to him when he read Christina Hodson's script, especially after the audience “fell in love with Harley in "Suicide Squad" 2016.

I remember reading it and thinking: ‘Are we really doing this? Are they going to do this? He had a lot of humor and spirit. It was really nice to feel that this is going to be his movie, this is going to be an opportunity to explore the character further, to find more depth with it, hoping to show the vulnerable sides of it, so all of that was very exciting. for me. And I think it got me hooked on the fantasy dance sequence.

